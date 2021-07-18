Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-0 win over Minnesota.
Baddoo hit a leadoff single in the first inning and stole second, but he was left on base. The rookie outfielder got aboard with another single in the fifth and scored on a Jonathan Schoop home run. Baddoo is now 14-for-17 in stolen base attempts while adding six homers, 31 RBI, 31 runs scored and five triples through 247 plate appearances. He'll likely be a lock for the strong side of a platoon in center field while Daz Cameron (toe) is on the injured list, although Baddoo patrolled left field while Derek Hill was in center Sunday.