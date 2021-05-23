Baddoo went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Royals.

Baddoo hasn't been quite as electric as he was earlier in the year, but the 22-year-old is trending upward once again, as he's batting .375 across the last 10 games. The Tigers are showing patience with him and will likely continue to do so as they sit at 18-27 and don't figure to factor into the playoff race. Baddoo might be very up and down from game to game, but he has the talent to splash like he did Saturday.