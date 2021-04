Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

It was the first multi-hit performance for Baddoo since April 14, and while he did strike out two more times in the contest, he was able to show off his skills with the two extra-base hits. The 22-year-old has struck out a whopping 16 times in his last 33 at-bats, so the growing pains are evident, but Baddoo should continue to provide some fantasy value as long as he's receiving regular playing time.