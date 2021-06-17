Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals. He was also caught stealing.

Baddoo has been working on the strong side of a center field platoon with Daz Cameron lately, and the former delivered a good effort Wednesday with Kansas City sending righty Brady Singer to the mound. Baddoo should continue to see regular playing time against righties, while Cameron figures to enter the lineup against southpaws. The 22-year-old Baddoo has struggled with consistency at times in his rookie season, but he certainly has flashed signs of potential.