site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-akil-baddoo-remains-out-of-lineup-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 25, 2022
at
3:09 pm ET
•
1 min read
Baddoo isn't starting Monday against the Padres.
Baddoo has started two games since the All-Star break, going 0-for-7 with a strikeout. However, he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game while Robbie Grossman shifts to left field with Willi Castro starting in right.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read