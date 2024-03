Baddoo, who went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, is now batting .167 this spring.

Baddoo has just three singles in nine games this spring. The struggles are less than ideal for the 25-year-old, as he's fighting for a bench role in camp. Riley Greene, Parker Meadows and Mark Canha seem to be locked into starting outfield spots, and given Baddoo's poor play so far, he may find himself at Triple-A Toledo to begin the season.