The Tigers optioned Baddoo to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.
One of the pleasant surprises during Detroit's surprise 77-win campaign in 2021, Baddoo's steep regression at the plate has been a factor in the Tigers limping to an 8-19 start to the 2022 season. The 23-year-old recently started losing work in center field to Derek Hill, and he'll now be moved off the 26-man active roster entirely in order to play regularly at Toledo and hopefully regain some confidence at the dish. Through his first 55 plate appearances of the season, Baddoo produced a .140/.218/.220 slash line (34 wRC+) while striking out 27.3 percent of the time.