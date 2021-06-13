site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sitting against lefty once again
Baddoo is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
With southpaw Carlos Rodon on the hill for Chicago, Baddoo will sit for the second time in four games. Daz Cameron will bat sixth as the center fielder Sunday.
