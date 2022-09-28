site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sitting against southpaw
Baddoo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
With a southpaw (Daniel Lynch) on the hill, the lefty-hitting Baddoo will take a seat Wednesday. The switch-hitting Victor Reyes replaces Baddoo in the corner outfield.
