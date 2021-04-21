Baddoo is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Lefty Tyler Anderson is on the bump for Pittsburgh in the first game of the twin bill, so the lefty-hitting Baddoo will cede left field to JaCoby Jones. After Baddoo enjoyed a red-hot start to big-league career, regression reared its head in Oakland over the weekend. He went 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts in the series against the Athletics, dropping his season average to .263.