Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sitting versus lefty
Baddoo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Unsurprisingly, the left-handed Baddoo will take a seat with southpaw Danny Duffy on the bump for Kansas City. JaCoby Jones will fill in for Baddoo in center field.
