Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sitting versus southpaw in Game 1
Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Baddoo will take a seat in Game 1 as the Tigers square off with left-hander Joey Lucchesi on the mound. Andy Ibanez will draw the start in left field and bat seventh versus New York.
