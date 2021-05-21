site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-akil-baddoo-sitting-versus-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sitting versus southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Baddoo is not in the lineup Friday at Kansas City.
Baddoo will sit for the fourth time in five days as lefty Mike Minor takes the mound for the Royals. Eric Haase, JaCoby Jones and Robbie Grossman will start from left to right in the outfield.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read