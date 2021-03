Baddoo has been informed that he'll begin the season in the majors, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Baddoo has yet to play above High-A, but he slashed .314/.467/.714 with four home runs, nine RBI and four stolen bases over 19 Grapefruit League games this year. The Rule 5 draft pick will be on the Opening Day roster as a fifth outfielder for the Tigers.