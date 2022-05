Baddoo is starting in center field and batting ninth Friday against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 23-year-old appeared to lose his hold on the large-side platoon role in center field earlier this week, but he's now making his fourth start in the past five games. Baddoo has showed some life offensively over the past three games, going 3-for-8 with two walks, a run and a stolen base.