site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-akil-baddoo-starting-in-toledo-on-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Starting in Toledo on Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baddoo (illness) is starting Friday's game at Triple-A Toledo.
Baddoo missed the last two games due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll start in center field and bat second Friday. The 23-year-old went 0-for-5 with a strikeout during Tuesday's game in Toledo.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read