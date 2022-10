Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in a 4-3 victory versus the Mariners on Monday.

Baddoo served as an excellent table setter atop the lineup, reaching base three times. He led off the contest with a walk and subsequently stole second base before coming around to score on a Miguel Cabrera single. Baddoo is up to nine thefts on the campaign, which is half as many as he recorded as a rookie last season, though he's seen substantially less playing time in 2022.