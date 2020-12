The Tigers selected Baddoo with the third pick of the Rule 5 draft.

Baddoo has more prospect pedigree than most players who were left unprotected, but his stock has been trending down in recent years. The 22-year-old outfielder hit .214/.290/.393 with four home runs and six steals in 29 games at High-A in 2019. He is a plus runner who has typically logged high walk rates. If the Tigers opt not to carry him on the major-league roster for the entire 2021 season, he will be returned to Minnesota.