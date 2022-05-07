site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-akil-baddoo-takes-seat-saturday-822606 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baddoo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros.
Baddoo started in the last two games and went 1-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts. Derek Hill is starting in center field and leading off Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read