Baddoo went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Baddoo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after Monday's game, and this was his first MLB action since May 8. The outfielder had a productive rookie campaign last year but has been unable to get back to that level so far in 2022. Now that Baddoo is back in the majors, he'll have to contend with the likes of Riley Greene and Victor Reyes for playing time, but he could produce if he finds a regular role.