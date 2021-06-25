Baddoo went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Thursday's 12-3 loss to the Astros. He was also caught stealing.

Baddoo was a bright spot for the Tigers in an ugly loss, racking up his 11th and 12th doubles of the season, along with his 22nd RBI. The 22-year-old outfielder continues to impress in his debut season, as he's now batting .282 with an .880 OPS. He'll probably still struggle with strikeouts, but Baddoo should be a solid fantasy asset the rest of the way with the ability to deliver a little power and speed.