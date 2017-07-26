Avila is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Avila is normally a fixture in the starting nine when the Tigers face right-handed pitching, but he'll surprisingly hit the bench for the second game in a row, despite righty Ian Kennedy taking the hill for the Royals. Manager Brad Ausmus may just be looking to reward the Tigers' other catcher, James McCann, with another start while he remains on fire. McCann has a six-game hitting streak, with four of his nine hits during that time going for extra bases.