Avila will catch and bat seventh Monday against the Royals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers aren't resting any regulars in the series opener, so it appears that Avila's move from the No. 2 to No. 7 spot in the order could be more than a one-time arrangement. It's difficult to argue with manager Brad Ausmus' decision to switch things up, as Avila has accrued just two hits in his last 22 at-bats, while Alex Presley, who will hit second Monday, is coming off back-to-back three-hit games.