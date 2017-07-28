Avila is not in the lineup against the Astros on Friday.

Avila will continue riding the pine for the third consecutive game as James McCann draws another start during his seven-game hitting streak. With left-hander Dallas Keuchel slated to pitch against Detroit, this move shouldn't be viewed as a surprise. Although he's been relegated to a bench role the past two games, Avila has appeared in both contests, going 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts.