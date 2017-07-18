Avila is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He has started 11 of the last 12 games, and has emerged as a trade target for competing teams, most notably the Chicago Cubs. James McCann will start behind the dish and hit eighth.

