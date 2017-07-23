Avila is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Twins are bringing the left-handed Adalberto Mejia to the hill, so Avila will bow out of the lineup for the second time in four games, opening up a start at catcher for James McCann. Third baseman Nick Castellanos will move into the two hole while Avila is on the bench.

