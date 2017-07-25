Tigers' Alex Avila: Sits against lefty Tuesday
Avila is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Avila recorded just his third hit since the All-Star break Monday night, and with southpaw Danny Duffy taking the hill for Kansas City, the backstop will head to the bench for a night off. James McCann will assume catching duties for the evening.
