Avila is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Avila recorded just his third hit since the All-Star break Monday night, and with southpaw Danny Duffy taking the hill for Kansas City, the backstop will head to the bench for a night off. James McCann will assume catching duties for the evening.

