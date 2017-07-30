Tigers' Alex Avila: Sitting again against right-hander
Avila is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
For the second time in three games in which the Tigers have faced right-handed pitching, Avila will find himself on the bench, a rare occurrence amid what's been his best season since 2011. Manager Brad Ausmus' decision to go with James McCann behind the plate is likely a reaction to Avila's struggles in the second half, with the backstop recording just three hits in 31 at-bats (.097 average). With Avila set to become a free agent this offseason, the Tigers may be inclined to scale back the veteran's workload over the final two months of the season, if he's not traded elsewhere before Monday's deadline.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...