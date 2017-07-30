Avila is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

For the second time in three games in which the Tigers have faced right-handed pitching, Avila will find himself on the bench, a rare occurrence amid what's been his best season since 2011. Manager Brad Ausmus' decision to go with James McCann behind the plate is likely a reaction to Avila's struggles in the second half, with the backstop recording just three hits in 31 at-bats (.097 average). With Avila set to become a free agent this offseason, the Tigers may be inclined to scale back the veteran's workload over the final two months of the season, if he's not traded elsewhere before Monday's deadline.