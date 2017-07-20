Avila is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Kansas City, Evan Woodbery of the MLive Media Group reports.

With left-hander Danny Duffy going up against the Tigers, Avila will head to the bench in favor of James McCann. Avila went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Wednesday's contest, and gets a rest for the fourth time in the past six games.

