Cobb (hips) could make one more rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo before potentially slotting into Detroit's bullpen to close the season, MLB.com reports.

Cobb has now made a total of nine rehab appearances, including his last five with Toledo dating back to Aug. 3. He's nearing the point where his rehab assignment reaches its maximum of 30 days, so the Tigers will need to make a decision on what to do with the veteran. Cobb did recently switch to a bullpen role for the Mud Hens, and manager A.J. Hinch said the team wants to keep him "stretched out to 30, 40, 50 pitches." That means the righty will likely serve as a long reliever once he's back, giving Detroit some pitching depth for the stretch run.