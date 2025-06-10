Cobb (hip) will report to Triple-A Toledo to continue his rehab assignment Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The veteran right-hander made his first two rehab starts with High-A West Michigan and is now moving up to the highest level of the minors. Cobb threw 34 pitches over 2.1 frames in his latest start and should built up to around the 50-pitch mark Wednesday. He'll likely require another rehab outing or two after that before being ready to make his season debut for Detroit.