Cobb passed his physical with the Tigers on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Tigers agreed to a one-year contract with Cobb on Monday, which includes $15 million for 2025 with incentives of $1 million for 140 innings pitched and another million for 150 innings pitched. He dealt with injuries in 2024, but was able to put up consecutive seasons of at least 149.2 innings from 2022 to 2023.