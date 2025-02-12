Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Cobb will be set back for about a month due to right hip inflammation, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Cobb's hip began bothering him as he was building up his offseason throwing program. He's been given a platelet-rich plasma injection and will be limited to rehab for a while. The veteran righty has some history with hip issues, although it was his left hip that he had surgery on last offseason. With Cobb likely to miss at least the first month of the season, there's an open spot in the Tigers' rotation. Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Kenta Maeda, Ty Madden, Brant Hurter and Keider Montero could all be in the mix to fill in.