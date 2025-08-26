Cobb (hip) has been pulled off his rehab assignment and will be shut down for a week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It does not appear Cobb has experienced a setback with his hip injuries. Rather, this is a way for the Tigers to delay a decision on activating the pitcher from the 60-day injured list, as his 30-day rehab window was about to run out. Cobb has made six rehab appearances since re-starting his rehab assignment and has pitched well, posting a 2.03 ERA and 17:7 K:BB over 13.1 innings. The Tigers are considering Cobb for a multi-inning relief role.