Cobb (hips) received injections in his left hip during the All-Star break to treat inflammation as he continues to deal with pain in both hips, MLB.com reports.

Cobb has received several injections in recent months as he slowly recovers from pain in both hips that has sidelined him all year. The veteran righty was officially added to the injured list in February due to right hip inflammation, though his surgically repaired left hip has also been giving him problems. Cobb did complete a bullpen session Tuesday and the team still has optimism that he could return late in the season, but his fantasy impact is likely to be minimal in any case.