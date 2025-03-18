Cobb (hip) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is slated to throw another one Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Saturday's session was the first time Cobb has thrown off the mound since he was diagnosed with right hip inflammation at the beginning of spring training. The Tigers had indicated previously that Cobb might be ready to pitch in games by mid-March, but clearly he's not ready for that yet. There's no timetable for the veteran right-hander's return, but he can safely be expected to miss at least the first month or so of the season.