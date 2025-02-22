Cobb (hip) played catch Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Friday marks the first time Cobb has done any sort of throwing since he was shut down earlier this month due to hip inflammation. He is still expected to miss roughly the first month of the regular season, but he said Saturday that his hip feels much better, which is a positive sign.
