Faedo allowed two runs on eight hits across five innings and did not factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. He walked one and struck out one.

Faedo played with fire a bit by allowing nearly two baserunners per inning, but he limited damage in his MLB debut. The 26-year-old dealt with Tommy John surgery as well as the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so his ascension to the majors hit a few roadblocks the past couple years. An extra arm was needed for Wednesday's doubleheader, and the Tigers have another doubleheader set for Tuesday against the Athletics, so Faedo may get another turn. But after that, he'll likely head back to Triple-A Toledo.