The Tigers recalled Faedo from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Tampa Bay.
Though he was optioned to Toledo following his May 10 start against the Athletics, Faedo is eligible to rejoin the big club before the minimum 10 days after Detroit placed outfielder Austin Meadows (illness) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Faedo has looked good across his first two big-league starts, covering five frames both times out while allowing a combined total of four earned runs on 12 hits and three walks. Assuming he doesn't completely implode Monday in his first career road start, Faedo should stick in the rotation and pick up his second start of the week Sunday in Cleveland.