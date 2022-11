Faedo (hip) is expected to begin his throwing progression by mid-November and is tracking toward a return to 100 percent health in advance of spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Faedo looks as though he's ready to start building back up again after he underwent surgery in late July on his right hip. The right-hander, who is currently focused on range-of-motion work, turned in a 5.53 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 12 big-league starts before being shut down with the hip injury.