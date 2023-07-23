Faedo (2-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing one hit and four walks over six scoreless innings against San Diego. He struck out two.

It was an impressive performance from Faedo, who allowed seven runs over just 3.2 innings in his last major-league outing against Toronto earlier this month. The 27-year-old right-hander struggled with command a bit Sunday, walking four, though he was able to keep the Padres off the board, allowing just one hit while inducing three double plays. Faedo has shown some promise this season, though he still sports a 5.80 ERA despite an impressive 1.04 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB. While he was called up to make a spot start Sunday, the Tigers could elect to give Faedo another look in the rotation following his strong outing.