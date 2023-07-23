The Tigers recalled Faedo from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Padres at Comerica Park.

Detroit optioned reliever Brendan White to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Faedo, who has had issues with run prevention (6.98 ERA) in six starts in the majors this season despite solid underlying ratios (3.93 SIERA, 19.7 K-BB%). He'll be stepping into the Detroit rotation as a temporary sixth starter while the Tigers look to give Tarik Skubal an additional day of rest before his next scheduled outing Monday versus San Francisco. If Faedo fares well in his return to the big leagues, however, it's possible that he sticks around in the rotation as a potential replacement for rookie Reese Olson, who was blasted for five earned runs in five innings Friday versus the Padres.