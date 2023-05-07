The Tigers recalled Faedo from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in St. Louis.
Detroit optioned Spencer Turnbull to Triple-A in a corresponding move, potentially setting Faedo up to make multiple turns through the rotation as the Tigers' fifth starter. Whether he gets any starts beyond Sunday, however, will likely hinge on how he performs against the Cardinals, as Detroit could elect to get by with a four-man rotation thanks to three well-timed off days during the upcoming two weeks. Faedo had pitched effectively through his first five starts at Toledo this season, logging a 2.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB in 18 innings.