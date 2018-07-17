Faedo tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out four for Double-A Erie in its 2-0 win over Richmond on Monday.

While it took Faedo four starts to pick up his first Double-A win, he has been generally solid since making the move to the Eastern League. Over 21.1 innings, Faedo has posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, though a weak 16:10 K:BB and .187 BABIP hints that some regression could be coming. One of three pitchers selected by the Tigers in the first round the past three years, Faedo's lack of overpowering, swing-and-miss stuff might keep his ceiling lower than 2018 pick Casey Mize or 2016 pick Matt Manning, but the 22-year-old projects as a dependable mid-rotation arm.