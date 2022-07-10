The Tigers will recall Faedo (hip) from Triple-A Toledo to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Royals in Kansas City, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

As expected, the hip injury that forced Faedo out early in his most recent start for the Tigers on July 4 against the Guardians won't prevent him from rejoining the big club when a spot starter is needed once again for Monday's doubleheader. Expect Detroit to designate Faedo as the 27th man for the twin bill and option him back to Toledo immediately following his start.