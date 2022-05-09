Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Faedo will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Athletics in Detroit, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The rookie right-hander will be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill, just as he was for the Tigers' recent doubleheader last week against the Pirates. He made his MLB debut that day, working five innings and allowing two runs en route to taking a no-decision in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Detroit will call up Joey Wentz from Triple-A Toledo to start Wednesday against Oakland, and either he or Faedo is expected to stay in the rotation the next time the Tigers require a fifth starter May 16 in Tampa Bay.