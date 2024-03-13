Faedo tossed two scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He struck out two.

After allowing two runs over two innings in his first spring appearance back on Feb. 25, Faedo has now logged six straight scoreless innings across three appearances. The righty made 12 starts for the Tigers last season, but with the likes of Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty now in the mix, Faedo will likely have to settle for a relief role in 2024. So far, he's making a strong case to have a spot on the Opening Day roster.