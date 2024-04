Faedo logged two scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 8-2 win over the Twins. He walked one and struck out two.

Faedo now has a strong 2.16 ERA across five appearances (8.1 innings). The righty has covered two full innings in three of his five outings, which has given the Tigers a nice boost out of the bullpen. Faedo may not have a ton of fantasy value in his current long-relief role, though he could move up the bullpen pecking order if he continues to pitch well.