Faedo left the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians due to right hip soreness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Faedo is up with the club as the 27th man for Monday's twin bill, so as Woodbery notes, he'll be sent back to Triple-A Toledo regardless of his health. He'll likely be re-evaluated in the coming days to determine whether he'll require a stint on the minor-league injured list.