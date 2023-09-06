Faedo allowed one run on three hits across 2.2 innings and didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Yankees. He walked one and struck out four.

Faedo was actually fairly effective after allowing a leadoff home run to DJ LeMahieu, but the righty was limited to 40 pitches in his first start in nine days. The Tigers had said Faedo was slated for a multi-inning relief role down the stretch, but he's apparently still in the mix for some spot starts, with his next one potentially set for Sunday against the White Sox. Due to his middling performance so far and lack of a definitive starting job, the 27-year-old can probably be avoided in most fantasy formats for now.